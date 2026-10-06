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‘It’s up to us to be advocates, healers, make connections’

WashU Medicine students take part in White Coat Ceremony

By Maggie Singleton
First-year WashU Medicine MD student Andrew Alexis shows some love to the audience during the White Coat Ceremony Oct. 2 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. "It’s up to us to be advocates, to be healers, to make connections, and to try and make sure that our patients improve under our care," he said. (Photo: Matt Miller/WashU Medicine)

At WashU Medicine, students train alongside many of the nation’s leading physicians and physician-scientists, supported by faculty educators dedicated to preparing them to become the next generation of leaders in medicine.

First-year medical students completed a rite of passage, receiving their white coats and reciting a shared oath, Oct. 2 before a packed auditorium at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

Students receive their white coats from faculty coaches who mentor them — both individually and in small groups — from the moment they start new student orientation all the way through Commencement. Together they discuss timely topics, cultivate trust and problem-solve as situations arise.

The event was also a first for Bruce D. Levy, MD, who began his role as executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the Joseph Erlanger Distinguished Professor and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine July 1. During opening remarks, he shared how WashU Medicine is a place focused on providing exceptional, individualized and compassionate care; making scientific discoveries that change lives; and designing training that shapes tomorrow’s healthcare. 

Several other areas of study take time each fall to inaugurate incoming students and trainees embarking on other health professions and science career paths available at WashU Medicine.

Read the full story, and view a video and a photo gallery, on the Inside WashU Medicine website.

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