Midwestern Climate Collaborative receives 2026 AASHE sustainability award

The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) recently gave the Midwest Climate Collaborative (MCC) a 2026 Campus Sustainability Achievement Award, one of its highest honors.

The association recognized the MCC for outstanding achievements and progress in higher education sustainability.

The MCC began as a “Midwest Collegiate Climate Summit” in 2019. After a series of virtual events during the COVID pandemic, the collaborative launched in 2022. It now includes more than 80 members throughout a 12-state region, including WashU and other universities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, civic groups and businesses. They all are committed to working together for a carbon-neutral, climate-resilient and interconnected Midwest.

“This shared work is critical to our region and our world,” said Heather Navarro, the collaborative’s director. “We are grateful not only for this recognition from AASHE, but for the partnerships forged by the MCC. Together, we are developing effective approaches to address the climate crisis here in the Midwest.”

Now in its fifth year, the organization continues to grow, find alignments and develop programs designed to assist all members in their collective effort. So far, the MCC has adopted a research agenda, assembled a resource network and offered numerous grant development trainings. More than 500 people attended the MCC’s Midwest Climate Summit in Cleveland March 30-April 1.

WashU’s Center for the Environment hosts the MCC.

“The evolution of the Midwest Climate Collaborative is nothing short of remarkable,” said Dan Giammar, the center’s director and the Walter E. Browne Professor of Environmental Engineering. “The partners have made terrific progress in five short years. Supporting the MCC is a tangible way WashU demonstrates leadership on environment, sustainability and climate change. We are proud of the MCC’s achievements and congratulate them on this recognition.”

Learn more on the MCC website.