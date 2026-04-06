At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 6, dozens of faculty members were promoted or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.
Granting of tenure
- Mark A. Anastasio as a professor of radiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
- Theresa Bastain as a professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
- Carrie Van Doren Breton as a professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
- Ellen E. Fitzsimmons-Craft as an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
- Julia Fleckman as an associate professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
- Stefanie Geisler, MD, as an associate professor of neurology at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
- Jin Huang as a professor at the Brown School (effective March 6)
- Jan Kubanek as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
- Michelle I. Silver as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
- Anusha M. Vable as an associate professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
- Chongjie Zhang as an associate professor of computer science and engineering at McKelvey Engineering.
Promotion with tenure
- Salma M. Abdalla to associate professor at WashU Public Health
- Tazeen M. Ali to associate professor in the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics
- Rachel H. Brown to associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences
- Wyly Goodman Brown to associate professor at the Sam Fox School
- Regina A. Clemens, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine (effective May 1)
- Jens Frankenreiter to professor at WashU Law
- Reem Hilu to associate professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences
- Xiang Hui to associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School
- Andrea Katz to professor at WashU Law
- Petra Kempf to associate professor at the Sam Fox School
- Michael J. Landis to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences
- Fangqiong Ling to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at McKelvey Engineering
- Phillip L. Marotta to associate professor at the Brown School
- Shankar Mukherji to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
- Michael P. Olson to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences
- John Powers to associate professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences
- Sheng Ran to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
- Zachariah M. Reagh to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
- Elizabeth Yanik Rowlands to associate professor of orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine
- Ashley L. Steed, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine (effective May 1)
- Emily C. Willroth to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences.