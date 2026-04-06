At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 6, dozens of faculty members were promoted or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Granting of tenure

  • Mark A. Anastasio as a professor of radiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
  • Theresa Bastain as a professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
  • Carrie Van Doren Breton as a professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
  • Ellen E. Fitzsimmons-Craft as an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
  • Julia Fleckman as an associate professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
  • Stefanie Geisler, MD, as an associate professor of neurology at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
  • Jin Huang as a professor at the Brown School (effective March 6)
  • Jan Kubanek as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
  • Michelle I. Silver as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)
  • Anusha M. Vable as an associate professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)
  • Chongjie Zhang as an associate professor of computer science and engineering at McKelvey Engineering.

Promotion with tenure

  • Salma M. Abdalla to associate professor at WashU Public Health
  • Tazeen M. Ali to associate professor in the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics
  • Rachel H. Brown to associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences
  • Wyly Goodman Brown to associate professor at the Sam Fox School
  • Regina A. Clemens, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine (effective May 1)
  • Jens Frankenreiter to professor at WashU Law
  • Reem Hilu to associate professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences
  • Xiang Hui to associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School
  • Andrea Katz to professor at WashU Law
  • Petra Kempf to associate professor at the Sam Fox School
  • Michael J. Landis to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences
  • Fangqiong Ling to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at McKelvey Engineering
  • Phillip L. Marotta to associate professor at the Brown School
  • Shankar Mukherji to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
  • Michael P. Olson to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences
  • John Powers to associate professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences
  • Sheng Ran to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences
  • Zachariah M. Reagh to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
  • Elizabeth Yanik Rowlands to associate professor of orthopedic surgery at WashU Medicine
  • Ashley L. Steed, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine (effective May 1)
  • Emily C. Willroth to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences.

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