At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 6, dozens of faculty members were promoted or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Granting of tenure

Mark A. Anastasio as a professor of radiology at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)

Theresa Bastain as a professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)

Carrie Van Doren Breton as a professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)

Ellen E. Fitzsimmons-Craft as an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences

Julia Fleckman as an associate professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)

Stefanie Geisler, MD, as an associate professor of neurology at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)

Jin Huang as a professor at the Brown School (effective March 6)

Jan Kubanek as an associate professor of psychiatry at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)

Michelle I. Silver as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine (effective March 6)

Anusha M. Vable as an associate professor at WashU Public Health (effective March 6)

Chongjie Zhang as an associate professor of computer science and engineering at McKelvey Engineering.

Promotion with tenure