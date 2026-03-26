WashU announces finalists for 2026 Steedman Fellowship

Top row (from left) are: Ekin Bilal, Georgina Bowman, Andres Camacho and Catherine Chen. Bottom row (from left) are: Clare Fentress, Inmo Kang, Lucy Satzewich and Inhwan “Ivan” Tae.

Eight finalists have been selected for the James Harrison Steedman Fellowship in Architecture.

Now marking its 100th year, the Steedman Fellowship is among the oldest and most prestigious architecture awards in the United States. Past winners include celebrated architects such as George Hellmuth and Yung-Ho Chan. The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis and AIA St. Louis jointly administer the fellowship.

The newly increased $100,000 award is granted biennially to an emerging architect to support six to 12 months of international travel for architectural research. It is open to anyone, anywhere in the world, who has earned an accredited degree in architecture within the last eight years. This year’s theme drew inspiration from “Investigations in Collective Form,” the 1964 manifesto by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Fumihiko Maki, a former WashU faculty member.

The finalists are Ekin Bilal, Georgina Bowman, Andres Camacho, Catherine Chen, Clare Fentress, Inmo Kang, Lucy Satzewich and Inhwan Tae. They were selected by a jury chaired by architect and urbanist Neeraj Bhatia that includes WashU Professor Patty Heyda as well as Nahyun Hwang, Jack Self and Peter Tao. The jury will choose a winner to be announced later this spring.

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.



