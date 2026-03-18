Great Artists Series presents Isabel Leonard

Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard will perform in WashU’s E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall March 29 as part of the Department of Music’s Great Artists Series. (Photo: Sergio Kurhajec)

Isabel Leonard is “one of the brightest talents on the American opera scene” (San Francisco Classical Voice), a three-time Grammy winner with “disarming comedic chops to rival her formidable pipes” (Washington Post). Pianist John Arida is “an ardent accompanist (Washington Post) celebrated for his interpretive prowess.

On Sunday, March 29, Leonard and Arida will present an intimate recital as part of the Great Artists Series at WashU.

The program’s first half will highlight songs by three Spanish composers: Joaquín “Quinito” Valverde Sanjuán, poet Federico García Lorca and Xavier Montsalvatge. Featured will be the latter’s “Cinco Canciones Negras,” a cycle of five songs inspired by travels in Cuba and the West Indies.

Following intermission, the program will turn to classic mid-century American songs, several featuring lyrics by prominent poets. These include Aaron Copeland’s setting of Emily Dickinson’s “Why Do They Shut Me Out of Heaven?” and “I’m a Stranger Here Myself” by Kurt Weill and Ogden Nash.

Also featured, in new arrangements, will be Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields’ “The Way You Look Tonight” and, concluding the program, “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” from the Disney animated feature “Cinderella.”

Leonard

Isabel Leonard

One of the most in-demand stars in contemporary opera, Leonard’s recent highlights include her signature role of Rosina in “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” with Opéra National de Paris, the Los Angeles Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, as well as her debut with Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu as Anita in Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

Other highlights include title roles in “Carmen,” “La Périchole,” “Cendrillon,” “Marnie” and “Der Rosenkavalier,” as well as Angelina in “La Cenerentola,” Dorabella in “Così fan tutte” and Musetta in “La bohème.” Film and television appearances include the feature film “She Came to Me” (2023), the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” (2023) and the season 43 finale of “Sesame Street.”



John Arida

Arida has accompanied many of classical music’s most esteemed performers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Notable venues include Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, the Aspen Music Festival and Tanglewood.

Arida has served on the music staff of Santa Fe Opera, Washington National Opera, Central City Opera and Virginia Opera, among others. His recordings include two albums with frequent collaborator mezzo soprano Megan Marino: “The Traveled Road” (2021) and “It’s You I Like” (2023). He is a full-time faculty member at the Juilliard School.

About the Great Artists Series

Sponsored by the Department of Music in WashU Arts & Sciences, the Great Artists Series hosts intimate recitals with some of the brightest stars on the contemporary concert stage. Following Leonard, the 2026 series will continue April 12 with Detroit’s Grammy-winning Catalyst String Quartet. The series will conclude April 30 with British cellist Steven Isserlis and Canadian pianist Connie Shih.

Tickets and related event

The performance by Leonard and Arida will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. Tickets are $40, or $37 for seniors and WashU faculty and staff, and $15 for students and children. Tickets are available through the WashU Box Office, 314-935-6543. For more information, visit music.wustl.edu.

In addition, Leonard will present a free masterclass at 4 p.m. Monday, March 30, also in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. Joining her, for music of Mozart, Copeland and Debussy, will be WashU students Sofia La Rosa and Julianna Cool, as well as Audrey Sondag of Webster University and Amelia Mueller of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ Bayer Fund Artist-in-Training program. View more information here.

The E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall is in the 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., at the intersection with Delmar Boulevard. The Great Artists Series is made possible with support from the Regional Arts Commission and from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.