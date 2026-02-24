Great Artists Series presents Conrad Tao

Conrad Tao plays the piano. (Photo: Brantley Gutierrez)

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao is an artist of “probing intellect and open-hearted vision” (The New York Times), “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music” (New York Magazine).

On Sunday, March 1, Tao will present an intimate recital as part of the Great Artists Series at Washington University in St. Louis.

The program, titled “Poetry and Fairytales,” intersperses works by contemporary composers David Fulmer, Rebecca Saunders and Todd Moellenberg with Johannes Brahms’s iconic Klavierstücke, Op. 118, a set of six late piano works, and all three movements from Maurice Ravel’s famously challenging “Gaspard de la nuit.”

The evening will open with Brahm’s Intermezzo in A Minor and the first movement from Fulmer’s “I have loved a stream and a shadow.” Next will be Brahms’s Intermezzo in A Major, Ballade in G Minor and Intermezzo in F Minor, followed by Saunders’ “Mirror, mirror on the wall” and Brahms’ Romance in F Major.

Returning from intermission, Tao will perform Moellenberg’s “Leg of Lamb (after Bernadette Mayer)” and the second and third movements of Fulmer’s “stream and shadow.” The program will continue with Ravel’s “Gaspard de la nuit” and will conclude with Brahms’ Intermezzo in E-Flat Minor.

About Conrad Tao

Tao (Photo: Brantley Gutierrez)

Born in Urbana, Ill., Tao has appeared worldwide in both solo recitals and concerto performances. His first album, “Voyages” (2013), was praised as a “spiky debut” by The New Yorker’s Alex Ross. Other releases include “Pictures” (2015), featuring works by David Lang, Toru Takemitsu, Elliott Carter, Modest Mussorgsky and Tao himself; and “American Rage” (2019). His most recent album is “Bricolage” (2021), which features improvisations and experiments recorded with brass quartet The Westerlies in rural New Hampshire.

Tao maintains active collaborations with violinist Stefan Jackiw and cellist Jay Campbell, as the Junction Trio; with dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher; and with improviser and vocalist Charmaine Lee. His many honors include a New York Dance and Performance Award (“Bessie”) for outstanding sound design/music composition for “More Forever,” his evening-length collaboration with Teicher’s company.

About the Great Artists Series

Sponsored by the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences, the Great Artists Series hosts intimate recitals with some of the brightest stars on the contemporary concert stage. Following Tao, the series will continue March 29 with three-time Grammy winner Isabel Leonard. Next, on April 12, will be Detroit’s Grammy-winning Catalyst String Quartet. The series will conclude April 30 with British cellist Steven Isserlis and Canadian pianist Connie Shih.

Tickets and related event

Tao’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. Tickets are $40, or $37 for seniors and WashU faculty and staff, and $15 for students and children. Tickets are available through the WashU Box Office, 314-935-6543. For more information, visit music.wustl.edu.

In addition, Tao will present a free masterclass at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, also in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall. Joining Tao, for music of Brahms and Sergei Prokofiev, will be WashU students Gus Bachner, Wilson Gao, Caroline Ladendorf, Savannah Mckay, Evelyn Nedelciuc and Eliza Podvalny. Read more information here.

The E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall is located in the 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., at the intersection with Delmar Boulevard. The Great Artists Series is made possible with support from the Regional Arts Commission and from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.