Transformation continues on the Medical Campus — above and below the surface

Cones, bollards and fenced-in sections on the Washington University Medical Campus stand as visible signs of progress. Nestled between St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital sit Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza and Wohl Circle, two areas of current construction.

After completion of the vertical expansion of the Steven & Susan Lipstein BJC Institute of Health building, WashU Medicine’s Operations and Facilities Management Department began to restore Hope Plaza, which had been impacted by construction work for the expansion. Sidewalks near the Clinical Sciences Research Building and McDonnell Pediatric Research Building will remain closed until this spring as a result. In addition, the sidewalks leading to the BJC Institute of Health and main front entrance will close beginning Feb. 2.

The Hope Plaza fountain will flow once more this summer when the space reopens. It will maintain its original design with a handful of enhancements, including an upgraded irrigation system and replacement of the crushed granite walk with new decorative concrete.

Meanwhile, another project may also impact pedestrians in the coming months and years. WashU Medicine and BJC commissioned the Bridge Renewal project in 2022 to repair water infiltration in the tunnels, tracks and utilities that run below campus. Phase 2 of this critical infrastructure effort is poised to begin this spring and last through 2029.

“The long-term benefits of these projects that launched back in 2022 will outweigh the shorter-term disruptions,” said Melissa Rockwell-Hopkins, associate vice chancellor and associate dean of operations and facilities management for WashU Medicine and interim associate vice chancellor of facilities planning and management for WashU.

The underground location of the remaining phase 2 bridge renewal repair increases the complexity of planning and implementation.

Sections of pavement double as “bridges” that cover the MetroLink tracks below — including the Wohl and Renard bridges that were built in the 1950s. WashU Medicine and BJC HealthCare are jointly funding the project to ensure the structures’ longevity and functionality for years to come.

The project will enhance the streetscape and campus infrastructure as well as generate construction jobs for workers in the St. Louis region. In addition, the stormwater system set to be installed as part of the Bridge Renewal project will prevent water infiltration before it starts. “I call that a win-win-win,” Rockwell-Hopkins said.

Pedestrian impacts

Map indicates where and when significant construction is anticipated on the Medical Campus. Pedestrians may be impacted by construction near Hope Plaza, the BJC Institute of Health, Wohl Circle, Wohl Clinic and St. Louis Children’s Hospital Circle. The MetroLink will also be temporarily impacted near the end of the yearslong bridge renewal project. “Bridges” refer to the paved surfaces that cover the underground tunnels and tracks. (Image: Sara Moser/WashU Medicine)

Pedestrians can expect to be rerouted during the following timeframes:

Now – Summer 2026 : Sidewalks near the Clinical Sciences Research Building and McDonnell Pediatric Research Building will continue to be closed and re-routed to the north entrance of the McDonnell Pediatric Research Building.

: Sidewalks near the Clinical Sciences Research Building and McDonnell Pediatric Research Building will continue to be closed and re-routed to the north entrance of the McDonnell Pediatric Research Building. February 2026 – April 2026 : The BJC Institute of Health main entrance and walkway will be closed.

: The BJC Institute of Health main entrance and walkway will be closed. April 2025 – 2029 : The Wohl Circle entrance and exit will be blocked to accommodate emergency vehicle requirements, crane operations and material staging.

: The Wohl Circle entrance and exit will be blocked to accommodate emergency vehicle requirements, crane operations and material staging. 2026 – 2027 : Wohl Hospital Building’s entrance will be closed during the Wohl Bridge replacement. At times, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Circle will also be limited for crane staging.

: Wohl Hospital Building’s entrance will be closed during the Wohl Bridge replacement. At times, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Circle will also be limited for crane staging. 2026 – 2028 : The area around the Euclid Utility Tunnel will be cordoned off while repairs take place.

: The area around the Euclid Utility Tunnel will be cordoned off while repairs take place. 2027 – 2029: The main entrance to Wohl Clinic will be closed while the Renard Bridge canopy and bridge structure are removed and replaced.

Visit the Operations and Facilities Management Department’s website to stay informed of current projects.

Originally published on the WashU Medicine website