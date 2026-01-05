Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 5, numerous faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, with most taking effect that day unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Andrew Witt as a professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts (tenure effective Jan. 1)
Granting of tenure
Hester Blum as a professor of English in Arts & Sciences
Elizabeth Chiarello as an associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences
Jonathan P. Eburne as a professor of English in Arts & Sciences
Brian A. Gordon as an associate professor of radiology at WashU Medicine
Cecilia S. Lee, MD, as a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at WashU Medicine
Chaeyoon Lim as a professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences
Ryan C. McDevitt as a professor of economics at Olin Business School
Julie Holland Mortimer as a professor of economics in Arts & Sciences
David A. Rivers as an associate professor of economics in Arts & Sciences
Jennifer E. Phillips-Cremins as a professor of genetics at WashU Medicine
Barbara W. Trautner, MD, PhD, as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine
Guoyan Zhao as an associate professor of genetics at WashU Medicine
Promotion with tenure
Carl DeSelm, MD, PhD, to associate professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1).