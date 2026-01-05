Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 5, numerous faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, with most taking effect that day unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Andrew Witt as a professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts (tenure effective Jan. 1)

Granting of tenure

Hester Blum as a professor of English in Arts & Sciences

Elizabeth Chiarello as an associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences

Jonathan P. Eburne as a professor of English in Arts & Sciences

Brian A. Gordon as an associate professor of radiology at WashU Medicine

Cecilia S. Lee, MD, as a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at WashU Medicine

Chaeyoon Lim as a professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences

Ryan C. McDevitt as a professor of economics at Olin Business School

Julie Holland Mortimer as a professor of economics in Arts & Sciences

David A. Rivers as an associate professor of economics in Arts & Sciences

Jennifer E. Phillips-Cremins as a professor of genetics at WashU Medicine

Barbara W. Trautner, MD, PhD, as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine

Guoyan Zhao as an associate professor of genetics at WashU Medicine

Promotion with tenure

Carl DeSelm, MD, PhD, to associate professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1).