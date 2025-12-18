Photo opportunity: WashU Police provide bikes, teach children to ride at annual charity event

What: The Washington University in St. Louis Police Department, in partnership with the St. Louis Police Foundation and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD)’s North Patrol Division, will distribute free bicycles and gifts to about 85 children from Camp Sunsplash, a free summer camp in Fairground Park that serves lower-income families.

WashU Police officers will teach the children how to ride their bikes and practice bike safety. The annual holiday drive is led by WashU Police Chief Angela Coonce.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22

Where: WashU Athletic Complex

More information: Coonce, formerly of SLMPD, has partnered with Camp Sunsplash for more than a decade. Today, she recruits family, friends and members of the WashU community to donate clothes, shoes, gifts, bikes and bike helmets to Camp Sunsplash families, many of whom are still recovering from the May 16 deadly tornado.

“This event is my favorite day of the year,” Coonce said. “For a lot of children, this will be their first bike, so our bike officers size the bike and teach them how to ride right here.”

More about Camp Sunsplash: Camp Director Velma Bailey, a lifelong resident of north St. Louis, founded the free summer camp to provide children opportunities to have fun, develop leadership skills and experience St. Louis culture.

Contact: WashU Police Chief Angela Coonce will be on site and available for interviews. For questions, contact WashU Police at 314-935-5555.