Media advisory: ‘Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection’ Sept. 12

“Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection” will open Sept. 12 at the Kemper Art Museum. Pictured is “Untitled” (1992) by Joan Mitchell. Oil on canvas, 110 1/4 x 142 in. Shah Garg Collection. © Estate of Joan Mitchell.

WHO: Komal Shah, founder, The Shah Garg Foundation; Sabine Eckmann, the William T. Kemper Director and chief curator, Kemper Art Museum; Cecilia Alemani, the Donald R. Mullen Jr. Director and chief curator of High Line Art, New York.



WHAT: Exhibition opening, “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection”



WHERE: Kemper Art Museum, Washington University in St. Louis



EVENTS: Panel discussion: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, Steinberg Hall Auditorium. Opening reception to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. in the museum.



ABOUT THE EXHIBITION: “Making Their Mark” is the largest exhibition the Kemper Art Museum has ever presented. It brings together more than 80 works by an intergenerational and international group of women artists represented in the San Francisco Bay Area–based Shah Garg Collection.



The exhibition is organized into six sections that illustrate key thematic threads: Gestural Abstraction, Painting and Technology, Craft Is Art, Of Selves and Spirits, Disobedient Bodies, and Luminous Abstraction. Each section juxtaposes works by emerging artists with the pathbreaking contributions of their predecessors, demonstrating how earlier generations anticipated current discussions around abstraction and representation, identity and power, and hybridity and performativity.



Featured artists include Andrea Bowers, Suzanne Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Howardena Pindell, Joan Mitchell, Lorna Simpson, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Sarah Sze, Kay WalkingStick and Mary Weatherford, among many others.

“Making Their Mark” will remain on view through Jan. 5.



Komal Shah (left), Cecilia Alemani and Sabine Eckmann will discuss the exhibition “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shag Garg Collection” Sept. 12.

To preview the exhibition or arrange interviews with Shah, Eckmann or Alemani, contact Liam Otten at 314-874-6331 or Liam_Otten@wustl.edu.



