Sam Fox School fall Public Lecture Series begins Sept. 10

Tomashi Jackson will discuss her work for the Sam Fox School fall Public Lecture Series Nov. 13. At right is a portrait of the artist by Dan Watkins. At left is “Blessed Be the Rock (1920s Dearfield Group, 1970s Ruth Flowers in The Little Rectangle, & the 1972 Second Baptist Church Choir),” 2023. (Photo courtesy of Tilton Gallery)

Architecture critic Aaron Betsky, artist Mark Dion and prominent collector Komal Shah will discuss their work this fall for the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

A swimming pool in the Zollverein, a former steel plant in Essen, Germany. From “Don’t Build, Rebuild” (2025) by Aaron Betsky. (Photo: Aaron Betsky)

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Sam Fox School unites WashU’s academic units in art, architecture and design with its acclaimed Kemper Art Museum. This interdisciplinary structure reflects the school’s collaborative approach to contemporary issues and challenges, from climate change and sustainable design to the importance of local communities.

For its fall Public Lecture Series, the Sam Fox School will highlight themes relating to design innovation, material experimentation and women in the arts.

Events will begin Sept. 10 with Betsky, author of more than 20 books, including most recently “Don’t Build, Rebuild” (2025). He also writes the weekly “Beyond Buildings” blog for Architect magazine.

On Sept. 12, the Kemper Art Museum will host a panel discussion featuring Shah, founder of the Shah Garg Foundation; Cecilia Alemani, the Donald R. Mullen Jr. Director and chief curator for High Line Art in New York; and Sabine Eckmann, the museum’s William T. Kemper Director and chief curator. An opening reception for “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection,” which highlights contemporary abstraction by women artists, will immediately follow.

Komal Shah (left), Cecilia Alemani and Sabine Eckmann will discuss the exhibition “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection” Sept. 12.

The Sam Fox School will welcome Brigitte Shim, principal of Shim-Sutcliffe Architects, Sept. 22. Founded in 1994, the Toronto-based firm has won international recognition for its thoughtful and inventive integration of architecture, landscape, furniture and lighting. David Dowell, a professor of practice at Kansas State University as well as the Sam Fox School’s Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture, will discuss his work Sept. 29.

Ace Hotel Toronto, designed by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects. Founding principal Brigitte Shim will discuss the firm’s work Sept. 22. (Photo: Scott Norsworthy)

Dion, whose work examines scientific methods of object collection, organization and exhibition, will speak Oct. 2. Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professors Jonathan Louie and Nicole McIntosh, principals of Zurich-based Architecture Office, will speak Oct. 13, followed Oct. 16 by Lola Ben-Alon, who directs the Natural Materials Lab and the Building Technology curriculum at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP).

On Oct. 26, Katy Siegel, curator and Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Endowed Chair in Modern Art at Stony Brook University, will discuss the artist Joan Mitchell, whose work is featured in “Making Their Mark.” Alaskan artist Sonya Kelliher-Combs, who examines the struggle for self-definition and the interrelationships between Western and Native American cultures, will speak Oct. 27. Tomashi Jackson, who explores connections between social histories and aesthetic theory, will discuss her multimedia practice Nov. 13.

Concluding the series, on Nov. 19, will be a conversation between internationally renowned artists Katharina Grosse and Mary Weatherford. Grosse is known for large in situ paintings, in which color is sprayed directly onto architecture, interiors and landscapes. Weatherford creates epic abstractions that capture transient states of joy, loss and transcendence. Both are featured in “Making Their Mark.”

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.washu.edu.

Lola Ben-Alon, director of the Natural Materials Lab at Columbia University, will discuss her work Oct. 16. Pictured is “Fiber Ventilation Wall” (2024). (Photo courtesy of Lola Ben-Alon)

Fall 2025 speakers

Sept. 10

Aaron Betsky

Architecture critic

Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court, Weil Hall

Sept. 12

Panel discussion: Komal Shah, Cecilia Alemani and Sabine Eckmann

Organizer and co-curators, “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection”

5:30 p.m., Steinberg Hall Auditorium

Exhibition opening to immediately follow in the Kemper Art Museum

Sept. 22

Brigitte Shim

Principal, Shim-Sutcliffe Architects

Abend Family Visiting Critic Endowed Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court



Sept. 29

David Dowell

Professor of practice, Kansas State University

Partner emeritus, El Dorado

Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court

Mark Dion, “Brontosaurus,” 2016. Epoxy resin, tar, wood and various objects. Courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York. (Photo courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery)

Oct. 2

Mark Dion

Artist

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court

Oct. 13

Jonathan Louie and Nicole McIntosh

Principals, Architecture Office, Zurich

Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court

Oct. 16

Lola Ben-Alon

Assistant professor, Columbia GSAPP

Coral Courts Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court



Oct. 26

Katy Siegel

Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Endowed Chair in Modern American Art, Stony Brook University

In conjunction with “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection”

2 p.m., Saint Louis Art Museum

Artist Sonya Kelliher-Combs, who will discuss her work Oct. 27, installs an exhibition at the Alaska State Museum in 2023. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Oct. 27

Sonya Kelliher-Combs

Mixed-media painter and sculptor

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture

5:30 p.m., Steinberg Hall Auditorium

Nov. 13

Tomashi Jackson

Multimedia artist

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

11:30 a.m., Kuehner Court

Nov. 19

Artist panel: Mary Weatherford and Katharina Grosse

In conjunction with “Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection”

6 p.m., Steinberg Hall Auditorium