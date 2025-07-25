WashU Medicine dean search committee appointed

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin has appointed a committee to begin the process of identifying the next dean of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine, will conclude his deanship on June 30, 2026.

“WashU Medicine plays a foundational role in fulfilling the university’s missions of education, research and patient care,” Martin said. “The choice of the next dean to shepherd our medical enterprise amid a time of great uncertainty is critical. I’m grateful to this team of experts from the medical school and beyond who will help guide the process.”

Martin will serve as chair of the search committee. Other members appointed to the committee are:

Eva Aagaard, MD, the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education, WashU Medicine

Nick Barto, president, BJC Health System

Janine Bijsterbosch, associate professor of radiology, WashU Medicine

Chris Boerner, AB ’93, university trustee and Arts & Sciences National Council member

Bettina Drake, the Michael F. Neidorff Professor of Surgery, WashU Medicine

Victoria Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor of Medicine, head of the Department of Medicine, WashU Medicine

Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, the Margaret C. Ryan Dean, WashU School of Public Health

Tom Hillman, AB ’78, university trustee, chair of Barnes-Jewish Hospital board of directors, member of the Brown School National Council

Jonathan Kipnis, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Immunology, WashU Medicine

Jin-Moo Lee, MD, PhD, the Andrew B. and Gretchen P. Jones Professor, head of the Department of Neurology, WashU Medicine

Eric Lenze, MD, the Wallace and Lucille K. Renard Professor and head of the Department of Psychiatry, WashU Medicine

Nichol Luoma, executive vice chancellor for administration, WashU

Tasnim Najaf, MD, professor of pediatrics, WashU Medicine

Paul Scheel, MD, vice chancellor for clinical affairs, WashU Medicine, CEO of WashU Medicine Physicians

Lori Setton, the Lucy & Stanley Lopata Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, McKelvey School of Engineering

Renee Shellhaas, MD, the David T. Blasingame Professor of Neurology, associate dean for faculty promotions and career development, WashU Medicine

Sean Whelan, the Marvin A. Brennecke Distinguished Professor, head of the Department of Molecular Microbiology, WashU Medicine

Rebecca Brown, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and university governance, will assist the committee in the search. Executive search firm Isaacson, Miller also will be assisting with the search process.