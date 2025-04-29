The Black Rep presents Wilson’s ‘Radio Golf’

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company will present August Wilson’s “Radio Golf,” the 10th and final play in Wilson’s monumental American Century Cycle, in WashU’s Edison Theatre May 16 through June 1, with previews May 14 and 15.

Set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, “Radio Golf” centers on real estate entrepreneur Harmond and his business partner Roosevelt, two golf enthusiasts with big plans for their blighted neighborhood — including Harmond’s ambition of becoming Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor.

For actors Ronald L. Conner and Ron Himes, who play Roosevelt and Elder Barlow, respectively, the production marks the completion of Wilson’s cycle, which consists of 10 plays each representing one decade of the 20th century. For The Black Rep, it marks the second time that the full cycle has been produced.

“Written just before his death in 2005, ‘Radio Golf’ represents a culmination of Wilson’s work and his characters’ stories,” said Himes, founder of The Black Rep as well as WashU’s Henry E. Hampton, Jr. Artist-in-Residence in Arts & Sciences. “It stands alone. You do not need to be familiar with the others to fully appreciate this story of the powerful forces that change a neighborhood.”

Tickets and support

Tickets are available at theblackrep.org or through The Black Rep Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced pricing is available for seniors, educators, museum staff, students and groups of 12 or more.

“Radio Golf” is presented with support from The Whitaker Foundation. Support for The Black Rep’s Main Stage Season comes from The Berges Family Foundation, Caleres, Missouri Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Regional Arts Commission’s ARPA for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation and the Steward Family Foundation.

About The Black Rep

The Black Rep, a 48-year-old legacy Black arts organization, is committed to producing, re-imagining and commissioning work written by Black playwrights and creating opportunities for new voices and youth. Founded by producing director Ron Himes, the vision for The Black Rep continues: a more equitable distribution of opportunities and resources for Black professionals and students in the theater; improved representation on and back-stage in the theater industry; and a fostered community culture of support and mentorship for those who will follow. For more information, visit theblackrep.org.