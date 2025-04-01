Lee named new head of ophthalmology and visual sciences

Lee

Aaron Y. Lee, MD, a physician-scientist at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence (AI) to ophthalmology research and patient care, has been named the head of the John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Arthur W. Stickle Distinguished Professor in Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences. His appointment begins Sept. 1.

A nationally recognized surgeon, Lee comes to WashU Medicine from the University of Washington, where he is the C. Dan and Irene Hunter Endowed Professor of Ophthalmology. His appointment was announced by David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of WashU Medicine and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor.

“We are fortunate to recruit this talented new leader, who brings expertise in the rapidly evolving field of AI, to WashU Medicine,” Perlmutter said. “The world-renowned Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences has a long history of leadership in clinical practice and science, and with Dr. Lee’s recruitment, we see enormous potential to advance to even more impact in the coming era.”

Lee is no stranger to WashU. After graduating from Harvard University, he earned his medical degree from WashU Medicine in 2009 and also was one of the first WashU medical students to complete the school’s newly established Master of Science in Clinical Investigation, which prepares investigators for academic careers in clinical research. Lee did his residency training at WashU Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital and then completed two fellowships — a medical retina fellowship at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, followed by a surgical retina fellowship the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He joined the University of Washington faculty in 2015 and rose rapidly to become a full professor in 2024.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.