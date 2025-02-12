NEWSROOM

Environmental Research and Creativity Week planned

Fall foliage
Beautiful fall colors brighten a tree-lined path at Washington University's environmental field station, Tyson Research Center, located near Eureka, Mo. (Photo courtesy of Tyson Research Center)

Washington University’s Center for the Environment, together with its partners, is gearing up for Environmental Research & Creativity Week, Feb. 24–28.  

Programming, events and distinguished guest speakers are scheduled through the week, which is designed to showcase the environmental work taking place across WashU and to promote collaboration between faculty, students, staff and partners. 

The university community is welcome. To register for individual events, visit the Center for the Environment’s website.

