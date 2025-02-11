2025 State of the University address scheduled

Martin

The WashU community is encouraged to watch Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s 2025 State of the University address.

The chancellor will give priority updates and share other important information during the livestream at 2 p.m. Feb. 25. Dwight A. McBride will moderate the event. McBride is senior advisor to the chancellor, executive director of the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity, and the Gerald Early Distinguished Professor of African & African American Studies in Arts & Sciences.

Registration is not required. Tune in on the chancellor’s website. The event also will be recorded for future viewing.