Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 6, numerous faculty members were appointed with or granted tenure, with new titles and roles effective that day unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Eric J. Huang, MD, PhD, as a professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (tenure took effect Jan. 1)
Margaret E. Kruk, MD, as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine (tenure took effect Jan. 1)
Xiaofeng Shao as a professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences (tenure took effect Jan. 1)
Granting of tenure
Ream Al-Hasani as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
Tiffany Calvert as an associate professor at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
Bahaa Elgendy as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
Julius B. Fleming Jr. as an associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences
Joseph Guinness as an associate professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences
Cal J. Halvorsen as an associate professor at the Brown School
Scott A. Handley as a professor of pathology and immunology at WashU Medicine
Sana D. Karam, MD, PhD, as a professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine
Susruta Majumdar as a professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
Stephanie Markovina, MD, as an associate professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine
Promotion with tenure
Travis Crum to professor of law (tenure effective July 1).