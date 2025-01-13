Board grants faculty appointments, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 6, numerous faculty members were appointed with or granted tenure, with new titles and roles effective that day unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Eric J. Huang, MD, PhD, as a professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (tenure took effect Jan. 1)

Margaret E. Kruk, MD, as a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine (tenure took effect Jan. 1)

Xiaofeng Shao as a professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences (tenure took effect Jan. 1)

Granting of tenure

Ream Al-Hasani as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine

Tiffany Calvert as an associate professor at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts

Bahaa Elgendy as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine

Julius B. Fleming Jr. as an associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences

Joseph Guinness as an associate professor of statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences

Cal J. Halvorsen as an associate professor at the Brown School

Scott A. Handley as a professor of pathology and immunology at WashU Medicine

Sana D. Karam, MD, PhD, as a professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine

Susruta Majumdar as a professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine

Stephanie Markovina, MD, as an associate professor of radiation oncology at WashU Medicine

Promotion with tenure

Travis Crum to professor of law (tenure effective July 1).