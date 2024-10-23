WashU to host election panels, lectures

A veteran reporter who has covered presidential candidates from John McCain to Hillary Clinton. The founder of the National Voter Protection Action Fund. A leading expert on Missouri ballot measures.

These are just a few of the speakers who will be participating in election-related events and panels in coming weeks.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Election Lunch and Learn: “Every Vote Counts: Voter Protection in Missouri and Across the Nation”

Noon-1 p.m., Stix House

Office of the Provost and the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement host Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a nonpartisan statewide network of advocates who work to protect the right to vote in Missouri. A nationally renowned expert on voting rights, Lieberman also teaches law and political science at WashU. A pizza lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Register on the Gephardt Institute website.

AFAS Intellectual Life: “Black Bodies, Black Votes: Pre-Election Analysis“

6-8 p.m., virtual

The Department of African & African American Studies in Arts & Sciences has convened an expert panel to explore the critical challenges and stakes facing Black voters. Speakers include former Georgia House Rep. Simone Bell; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, WashU alumna and activist; Don Calloway, founder of the National Voter Protection Action Fund; Michael Strawbridge, assistant professor of political science in Arts & Sciences; Missouri Sen. Brian Williams; and Murray Winfield, a federal immigration judge. RSVP is required. Learn more on the department website.

Monday, Oct. 28

“Building Resilience: Mindfulness & the 2024 Election”

5:30-6:30 p.m., Stix House

Mindfulness teacher Katie Bucklen, MD, will teach participants mindfulness skills that restore equilibrium and support their work as engaged citizens. Learn more on the Gephardt Institute website.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Election Lunch and Learn: “Ballot Measures and State Constitutional Amendments: How They Work and Why They Matter”

Noon-1 p.m.; Stix House

This election, Missouri voters will decide whether to adopt a number of measures that would amend the Missouri Constitution, including Amendment 3, which addresses reproductive health care. Stefanie Lindquist, the Nickerson Dean and professor of law at WashU Law, will explain the process and the potential impact of the various amendments. A pizza lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Register on the Gephardt Institute website.

“Engage Democracy 2024: We Shall Overcome”

7-9 p.m., Tisch Commons, Danforth University Center

WashU Association of Black Students, the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and WashU Votes host a conversation with Mathew Hayes and Michael Strawbridge, both in the Department of Political Science in Arts & Sciences, about the importance of voting and the role of the Black vote. Students also will learn more about voting early and volunteering at polling places. Learn more on the Gephardt Institute website.

Oct. 30

Political journalist panel

7-9 p.m., Tisch Commons, Danforth University Center

Student Union hosts a panel discussion with Washington Post education reporter Laura Meckler, who has covered the White House and political campaigns of John McCain, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama; and Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.

Oct. 31

Presidential Election Dialogue Space: “Beyond Our Divides”

Noon-1 p.m., Room 276, Danforth University Center

Trained “Dialogue Across Difference” facilitators lead a dialogue about political polarization. This event is for students only. Learn more on the Gephardt Institute website.

Election Lunch and Learn: “Rules of the Game: Understanding the Electoral College and State Voting Laws“

1-2 p.m., Stix House

Andrew Reeves, director of the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government and Public Policy and a professor of political science in Arts & Sciences, will discuss the Electoral College and state voting laws. A pizza lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Register on the Gephardt Institute website.

Nov. 5

Party at the Polls

6 a.m.-8 p.m., Athletic Complex

Students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to enjoy food and games outside of the Athletic Complex. Learn more on the Gephardt Institute website.