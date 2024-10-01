Shortly before midnight Sept. 30, nearly 50,000 longshoremen went on strike, affecting operations in 36 ports across the East and Gulf coasts. It is the International Longshoremen Association’s first strike since 1977, and speculation has swirled about how a prolonged strike could affect supply chains and prices in the United States.

These ports handle more than half of the container U.S. shipping trade. Some analysts believe that our supply chains have learned a lot from the pandemic shortages and supply chain failures, and they are prepared for this disruption even if it lasts for a relatively short period of a week or so, said Panos Kouvelis, director of the Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Kouvelis

But how resilient are the supply chains? And have the necessary investments and policy improvements taken place in recent years to handle this shock? Or will the shock snarl supply chains and drive shortages of all kinds of goods, increase shipping rates and inflate prices across the whole economy?

“All supply chains aspire to be resilient, but economists and supply chain managers will tell you that we always underinvest in it. It does not seem to pay off, until the strike starts,” said Kouvelis, who also is the Emerson Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain, Operations and Technology at Olin.

Below, he discusses the lessons from recent supply chain disruptions and what the U.S. has — and hasn’t — done to prepare for this newest disruption.

Are U.S. supply chains and retailers prepared to weather this strike? On one hand, we knew the strike was coming. Talks broke down, more or less, in June. In response, retailers ordered earlier and increased inventories. Retailers, who typically treat August through October as the peak shipping period for the coming holiday season, used foresight and shifted holiday-destined shipments between June and September.



Others that are less exposed to heavy season peaks increased their inventories by ordering ahead of the strike and carrying them in their warehouses and distribution systems. That was the case for cars, trucks, heavy and agricultural equipment, and some chemicals and electronics. Some goods, like oil and gas, will not be affected by the strike as they are covered by a separate contract in other terminals. This is good news, but someone will have to pay for higher inventories sitting in warehouses.



Another point of optimism: We’ve gotten good in dynamically deploying available flexibility. Rerouting shipments and using other ports or available shipping capacity allows us to explore less efficient routes through Mexico and Canada. We also can fly certain products instead of ocean shipping. West Coast ports have already agreed on new contracts and are efficiently operating and might have a little capacity to take some of the rerouted container loads, if their longshoremen agree to unload such loads. Hopefully, the Montreal terminal strike that also started on Sept. 30 will only last two to three days — like the Vancouver strike — and could help with some of the load around New York and New Jersey.



Finally, for a short disruption, we can always fly critical products, like pharmaceuticals, and the ones we might be willing to pay the price for, like fresh vegetables for organic connoisseurs — but this will come at a price of three to four times the normal cost.



How might a prolonged disruption impact prices and inventory? The recent Panama Canal disruption, which is now back to its capacity but with increased demand on its services, and in the Red Sea Suez Canal, where conditions have deteriorated further in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East environment, offer insight on how prices may adjust to the strike disruption.



In both cases, previous investments made by shipping companies to increase capacity combined with optimistic forecasts enabled them to reroute shipments without severe transportation cost increases. In fact, shipping rates dropped substantially in 2023.



However, this past year, we have started seeing that quite a lot of the overcapacity is getting used through such rerouting, and shipping rates have started increasing. Even with a short disruption, some of the capacity will end up waiting at ports and not available to serve other routes. As a result, shipping rates will likely go up — not as much as during the pandemic, but at least by a few thousand dollars per ‘box’ for a few months.