Public interest law series speakers lined up

The 26th annual Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series kicks off Sept. 6.

Kim Mutcherson, a professor of law at Rutgers University, will present “Reproductive Justice Beyond Abortion: Potential Life as a Tool of Subordination” at 2 p.m. in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

The lecture is presented in collaboration with the Department of Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies in Arts & Sciences and the School of Law’s Law, Identity & Culture Initiative. Mutcherson’s talk is part of a three-day symposium on reproductive justice.

The law speakers series is sponsored by the School of Law at WashU and coordinated by Karen Tokarz, the Charles Nagel Professor of Public Interest Law & Policy.

Michael Isikoff (AB ’74), a visiting civic fellow in the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, will address national security, foreign policy, the Middle East and Vladimir Putin at noon Sept. 11 in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom. The lecture is in collaboration with the law school’s Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute, the International Law Society, and the Middle Eastern and North African Law Students Association. Separately, Isikoff will take part in a chat with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin Sept. 9.

The next law series lecture, “Warm Welcome: Immigrant Inclusion in Divisive Times,” will take place in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at noon Sept. 12, in collaboration with the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy, in Arts & Sciences, and the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

The annual “Constitution Day: U.S. Supreme Court Review” will take place at noon Sept. 25 in the Moot Courtroom, in collaboration with the Weidenbaum Center and the Gephardt Institute.

Bridget McCormack, retired chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, will present “Justice in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” at noon Oct 24 in the Moot Courtroom in collaboration with the WashU Law Career Center. Peter Hook, director and associate dean of the law library, will moderate.

For more on the upcoming fall and spring lineup, visit the lecture series website. Most events will be recorded and posted later to the site.