In Brief WashU has launched an interdisciplinary AI cluster hire across seven Danforth Campus schools.

WashU’s AI Initiative targets four core research areas.

The search already has drawn over 500 applicants ready to advance responsible, cross-disciplinary AI research and education.

Searches are now open across seven Danforth Campus schools for the artificial intelligence (AI) cluster hire outlined in WashU Provost Mark West’s AI initiative. In all, WashU plans to recruit more than 30 new faculty members during the next three years. They will join a community of more than 300 WashU faculty already working in the artificial intelligence space across disciplines.

The hiring initiative was shaped by conversations with more than 150 WashU faculty, who described a need for transformative change in research and education, not just the adoption of new tools.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the nature of work both inside and outside of universities,” West said. “By recruiting exceptional scholars whose work engages AI across multiple disciplines, we strengthen WashU’s role not simply in responding to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, but also in strengthening our ability to help shape its future.”

The new hires will have research focus areas in four distinct facets of the ever-evolving technology:

Agentic AI: governance, society and institutions

Human values, creative practice and AI

AI-driven imaging science: imaging from molecules to the universe

AI for science and engineering: modeling the physical world.

“We’ve seen a lot of fundamental AI innovation in computer science, but now we’re seeing impact across many fields of research,” said Nathan Jacobs, vice provost of AI and a professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering. “Breakthrough discoveries require deep collaboration between those developing these new methods and experts in fields like materials science or public health. By hiring around four shared areas instead of individual schools, we’re putting those groups in the same room together.”

A committee of 11 faculty co-chaired by Jacobs and Betsy Sinclair, vice provost for innovation and a professor in Arts & Sciences, continues to review the cluster hire applications as they come in. The Office of the Provost is also working with each Danforth Campus school to ensure the new hires find community among their WashU peers.

More than 500 candidates have submitted applications so far, demonstrating interest in using AI responsibly within a rigorous academic setting.

“This initiative is recruiting faculty with deep expertise in their fields, who take those questions seriously and can contribute to those conversations here at WashU,” Sinclair said. “We’ve already seen a lot of interest, which tells you scholars want to do this work somewhere that takes both the technology and its consequences seriously.”

To learn more about the four focus areas driving the AI cluster hire, visit WashU’s AI website.

The review committee includes: William Acree, Deanna Barch and Timothy Wencewicz, of Arts & Sciences; Adrienne Davis, of WashU Law; Debra Haire-Joshu, of the Bursky School of Public Health; Jonathan Hanahan and Andrew Witt, of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; Byron Powell, of the Brown School; Yevgeniy Vorobeychik and William Yeoh, of McKelvey Engineering; and Dennis Zhang, of Olin Business School.