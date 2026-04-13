Photo opportunity: Thurtene Carnival returns to WashU

What: Thurtene Carnival

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 17, and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19

Where: Next to Francis Olympic Field, WashU Danforth Campus

Media contact: pr@thurtene.org; Media may contact student organizers Anurag Challagundla at 612-741-4291 or Harin Moon at 959-777-1629.

Thurtene, the oldest student-run carnival in the United States, returns this weekend to WashU.

Highlights include a turkey leg-eating contest at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 18, and entertainment from student a cappella ensembles, dance troupes and bands on the Dr. G Main Stage.

Student groups will serve an array of international dishes, from esquites, a Mexican corn salad, to coquito, a traditional Puerto Rican beverage of coconut milk and spices, to tanghulu, a Chinese snack of skewered fruit coated in sugar, as well as fair classics such as frozen lemonade, deep-fried Oreos and barbecue.

Thurtene’s roots date back 120 years when a student honorary staged a “Grand Gigantic Galaxy of Gorgeous Glittering Generalities.” Today, the event is organized by Thurtene, WashU’s junior honorary. This year’s community partner is St. Louis Arc, which provides services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Check the Thurtene website for weather updates.