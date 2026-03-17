Tuition-related Frequently Asked Questions

WHY IS TUITION INCREASING?

To provide our students an exceptional educational experience, we invest in world-class faculty, state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and resources to promote student growth and well-being. To minimize our operating costs, we have made strategic cuts to some programs and will continue to seek new efficiencies.

HOW DOES WASHU MEET STUDENT NEED?

In 2025, WashU made a $433 million investment in financial aid including $229 million for undergraduate students. The average package provided to students receiving federal aid reduced the cost of attendance to approximately $22,400 (according to IPEDS). To remove financial barriers for all students, we’ve launched several initiatives, including:

A “no-loan” financial aid policy, which replaces federal loans with grants and scholarships. Launched in 2024, the policy will make it possible for many students to graduate from WashU with little to no debt.

“Need blind” admissions for first-year domestic applicants, which means the university will not consider an applicant’s ability to pay while still meeting 100% of demonstrated financial need.

The WashU Pledge, which provides a free undergraduate education to full-time students from Missouri and southern Illinois from families with annual incomes of $75,000 or less. The average WashU Pledge aid package in 2025 was $90,377 and covers tuition, room, meal plan and fees.



Other initiatives include the Taylor Family Center for Student Success, which connects limited-income and first-generation undergraduate students to mentors, professional networks and purpose-driven internships; the Student Success Fund, which covers emergency and educational enrichment expenses; and First-Year Start-Up and Technology Grants, which help new students purchase a computer, school supplies, residential hall supplies, winter clothing and other items.

WHY CAN’T THE UNIVERSITY USE THE ENDOWMENT TO KEEP COSTS DOWN?

Endowment funds are primarily created through gifts and used for specific purposes as designated by the original donor. As an example, a donor’s gift restricted to supporting medical research could not be repurposed to support undergraduate scholarships or vice versa. The earnings from the funds are used to support, among other things, the work of our faculty, our research and annual operations.

Endowment earnings also partially cover the gap between what students can afford to pay and the actual costs of higher education, with the university applying unrestricted or operational funds to bridge the gap. The endowment helps us to make good on our promise to make a WashU education accessible to all qualified students, regardless of their finances. We also rely on the generosity of friends and donors who make it possible for us to achieve this goal.

To learn more about the endowment, how it works, where it comes from and how we use it to enhance the university’s mission, see Chancellor Martin’s three-part “Endowment 101” series on his blog.

HOW DOES THE UNIVERSITY CALCULATE AID?

The actual amount a student pays in tuition relies on a number of factors including family income, assets, family size and the number of siblings in college. We are among the few universities that do not consider home equity when determining financial aid. Our personalized approach to financial aid is tailored to meet the specific needs of our students and families. Learn more about the financial aid process at WashU Financial Aid.

Prospective families are encouraged to use our cost calculators to learn what a WashU education may cost. These initial estimates are a starting point and do not consider any family’s unique circumstances. Families are always encouraged to speak directly to Student Financial Services to learn more about WashU financial aid.