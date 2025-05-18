Access Points: Going Beyond a Campus

What is the role of a university? They not only educate students and provide research hubs for scholars but can be a vital part of a local community. WashU professors, students and deans discuss the evolving role of a college during a campus tour. Speakers discuss initiatives to expand access to local students, bolster the regional economy, connect with adult learners and address health care needs. Their work is part of WashU’s In St. Louis For St. Louis initiative, an institution-wide commitment that draws upon the university’s strength as an economic anchor, global talent magnet and leader in research, education and patient care to create real, lasting impact and opportunity in St. Louis and beyond.

Expanding access for local students

Mason Shaver

Shaver

St. Louis native Mason Shaver is a rising WashU senior and QuestBridge scholar studying political science and education studies. As a high school student, Shaver joined WashU’s free College Prep Program for talented, low-income students. He now serves as a College Prep program assistant, helping the next generation navigate the college search and financial aid process. Shaver aspires to be an attorney and is a member of Yale Law School’s Launchpad Scholars Program, which aims to broaden access to the legal profession.

College Prep Program

The College Prep Program (CPP) is an immersive four-year experience that prepares talented first-generation, limited-income high school students from the St. Louis region to succeed in college. CPP scholars take college courses, prepare for the ACT, learn about financial aid and visit nearby universities and cultural institutions. Launched in 2014, CPP recently graduated its ninth cohort. Ten of the cohort’s 36 members will attend WashU this fall, receiving a total of $820,000 in university aid. Other students have received offers from the University of Pennsylvania, Louisiana State University, Saint Louis University and some 60 state and private universities, community colleges and historically Black colleges and universities.

Learn more:

Ten College Prep Program grads secure spots at WashU with $820,000 in aid

Each CPP scholar is assigned a mentor from Undergraduate Admissions, who helps them navigate the often confusing college search and financial aid process..

Prep squad

The program was initiated by then-Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, who wanted to help address the yawning disparities in college completion in the St. Louis region.

Dacoda Scarlett

Scarlett

Dacoda Scarlett is the inaugural associate director for rural recruitment at WashU Undergraduate Admissions. Scarlett and his team oversee the recruitment and enrollment of rural students, educate rural communities about the college admissions process and coordinate fly-in programs for rural high school students, their families and high school counselors. Scarlett grew up in the small town of Clever, Mo. and earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. He is currently pursuing a PhD in higher education administration from Saint Louis University.

Heartland Initiative

The Heartland Initiative is dedicated to serving students from rural and small-town communities throughout Missouri and southern Illinois. Since 2022, WashU has increased visits to rural high schools, established new programs that introduce counselors to the university and engaged current WashU students from rural areas to serve as ambassadors and mentors. WashU also has launched Rural Scholars Academy, a free, one-week summer program that introduces talented rising juniors who live in Missouri and southern Illinois to life at WashU and St. Louis. WashU also is a founding member of the STARS College Network, a nationwide effort to help students from small towns and rural communities enroll in, succeed at and graduate from the undergraduate program of their choice.

Learn more:

Paving a path to WashU for rural students

WashU has launched two major financial aid initiatives to make the university more affordable, especially for rural students. There is the WashU Pledge, which provides admitted lower-income students from Missouri and southern Illinois a free WashU education — tuition, meals, books and fees all included. And the no-loan financial aid policy which enables students to graduate debt-free.

Rural student surprised with a WashU Pledge scholarship

In 2023, Angela Chen joined the first class of the WashU Rural Scholars Academy, a free program that introduces talented high school students to all that WashU and St. Louis have to offer. This fall, she is set to return — this time as a first-year student on a full-ride scholarship.

Improving community health

Bettina F. Drake

Drake

Bettina Drake is the Michael F. Neidorff Professor of Surgery at WashU Medicine; assistant vice provost for community engaged research, associate director of community outreach and engagement at Siteman Cancer Center and director of the Confluence Collaborative for Community-Engaged Research, Teaching & Practice

As a cancer epidemiologist, Drake is focused on understanding health inequities and identifying cancer prevention strategies that help reduce racial and ethnic disparities in cancer care and utilizing community-engaged strategies to disseminate evidence-based interventions to promote health equity. As director of the Confluence Collaborative for Community-Engaged Research, Teaching & Practice, Drake looks to elevate and amplify WashU’s community-engaged scholarship efforts.

The Confluence Collaborative for Community-Engaged Research, Teaching & Practice

The Confluence Collaborative for Community-Engaged Research, Teaching & Practice fosters collaboration between WashU and St. Louis communities to create sustainable,

community-focused partnerships that address community-identified needs and advance academic and research excellence. To this end, the Confluence Collaborative acts as a connector for community members and WashU faculty; provides training and guidance on building effective community partnerships; works with faculty-partner teams to design community-engaged courses and research projects, and assists with the development and implementation of community-engaged research. In addition, the Confluence Collaborative creates capacity-building opportunities for non-profit organizations and reports on the public impact of WashU’s community-engaged scholarship agenda.

Learn more:

Lenze receives William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award for community-based research to reduce preterm births

A pilot study showed the prenatal care group can help to reduce preterm deliveries and improve mental health, the leading cause of pregnancy-related death in the St. Louis region.

Morven McLean

McLean

Morven McLean is executive director of networks & innovation and professor of practice in the School of Public Health and inaugural director of WashU’s Food and Agriculture Research Mission (FARM) at the new School of Public Health. An agricultural scientist with more than 25 years of experience, McLean has dedicated her career to developing and implementing applied agricultural research and capacity building programs that address scientific, regulatory and trade issues related to agricultural innovation and food security. Previously, McLean served as director of global strategy, regulatory and public affairs at Gates Agricultural Innovations (Gates Ag One), a subsidiary of the Gates Foundation.

Learn more:

WashU launches FARM to drive food system transformation

WashU is launching the Food and Agriculture Research Mission (FARM), an ambitious initiative that aims to address challenges in agricultural production, food distribution and access to nutritious foods by developing practical, scalable solutions for global impact.

Welcome to WashU School of Public Health

WashU’s first new school in 100 years, the School of Public Health is working to meet current and future challenges in public health in St. Louis and globally.

Paving pathways for local workers

Armstrong

Asquith “Sean” Armstrong

Asquith “Sean” Armstrong is dean of the School of Continuing & Professional Studies, the university’s professional and continuing education division. During his tenure, he has focused on building new pathways for economic mobility and career advancement for residents of the St. Louis region. Prior to joining WashU in 2021, Armstrong served as executive director for continuing education at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He, himself, is a product of the continuing education program at UMass Dartmouth.

WashU Continuing & Professional Studies

The WashU Continuing & Professional Studies provides flexible, targeted and attainable degrees, certificates and programs to adult learners. CAPS has recently launched new programs in the high-demand, rapidly growing fields of data, health care and management. CAPS also has established partnerships with local nonprofits to prepare students for careers as lab technicians and bioscience workers, nurses and educators. CAPS also oversees the transformative Prison Education Project and EMPOWER, which helps English-language learners develop the professional skills to succeed in health care and other high-demand industries.

Learn more

Prison Education Project holds first commencement at Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center

PEP was launched in 2014 at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center (MECC), a men’s facility in Pacific, Mo. In the decade since, the project has recruited more than 100 WashU faculty to teach classes, awarded more than 50 degrees and seen more than 30 alumni return home to the St. Louis area.

CAPS launches new program for lab techs

The accelerated 16-week program is designed for working adults with online and evening classes. Grants are available to cover the full cost of tuition for eligible students.