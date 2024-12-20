Photo Opportunity: WashU Police Department distributes bikes to children Saturday

What: The Washington University Police Department, in partnership with the St. Louis Police Foundation and the SLMPD’s North Patrol Division, will distribute free bicycles and gifts to some 85 children from Camp Sunsplash, a free summer camp in Fairground Park that serves lower-income families. Children also will ride with and receive safe biking tips from WUPD bike officers. The annual holiday drive is led by Washington University Police Chief Angela Coonce.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024

Where: Washington University Athletic Complex

Contact: Washington University Police Chief Angela Coonce will be on site and available for interviews. For questions, contact Diane Keaggy at diane.keaggy@wustl.edu or 314-974-4238.